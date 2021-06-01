Emirates to resume Venice flights as Italy eases restrictions

Emirates Airline plans to resume the Dubai (DXB)-Venice (VCE) route on July 1 as Italy moves to ease COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

From July 1, Emirates will fly 3X weekly between DXB and VCE using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Additionally, the DXB-based carrier will increase flights on the DXB-Milan (MXP) route from 8X weekly to 10X weekly.

“This will comprise of a daily service on the Dubai-Milan-New York JFK (JFK) route and [3X-weekly] return flights between Dubai and Milan,” Emirates said in a statement.

The carrier also flies to Rome (FCO) and Bologna (BLQ) in Italy using 777-300ERs.

The ramp up in flights to Italy comes as the country prepares to waive a mandatory 10-day quarantine for all incoming travelers on June 2. Passengers arriving in Italy will instead be required to show a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of departure and pass a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival in Italy.

“We welcome the COVID-tested flight arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel,” Emirates chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

“The UAE has a strong and longstanding relationship with Italy, and the safe return of air connectivity will help boost mutual trade and tourism.”

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths added: “This is an important step towards recovery from the global pandemic and will give travelers to Europe the opportunity to plan long-anticipated trips to one of the world's most popular destinations.

"It demonstrates the confidence that both countries have in their approach to overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is one of the most significant bilateral travel corridors, which are vital to reboot travel.”

The UAE has already initiated similar “travel corridors” with Greece, Serbia, Seychelles and Bahrain.

Credit: joepriesaviation.net