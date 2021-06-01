Qatar Airways and Oman Air expand codeshare

Qatar Airways and Oman Air have agreed to further expand their existing codeshare partnership, six months after announcing plans to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two airlines.

The enlarged agreement will see Oman Air place its WY code on 16 more routes operated by Qatar Airways from Doha (DOH).

Six of those are to destinations in Turkey—Adana (ADA), Ankara (ESB), Antalya (AYT), Bodrum (BJV), Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (SAW) and Izmir (ADB), while two are to Berlin (BER) and Munich (MUC) in Germany.

Oman Air will also codeshare on routes to Mykonos (JMK) in Greece; St. Petersburg (LED) in Russia; Zurich (ZRH) in Switzerland; Atlanta (ALT) and Seattle (SEA) in the US; Abuja (ABV) in Nigeria; Johannesburg (JNB) in South Africa; and Gassim (ELQ) in Saudi Arabia.

The codeshare partnership, which first began in 2000, now extends to more than 80 destinations on Qatar Airways’ network.

“For Oman Air and many airlines around the world, the key to post-pandemic recovery lies in strategic collaborations with industry partners and in identifying innovative route expansion opportunities as we navigate a constantly changing environment,” Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker added: “Having first established commercial cooperation with Oman Air over 20 years ago, we look forward to continuing to build upon our strong and historic partnership and offering our customers in Oman and across the globe even more benefits.”

Credit: joepriesaviation.net