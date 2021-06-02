50 new routes starting in June 2021

Routes selects 50 new air services set to start around the world in June 2021, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

New routes beginning this month include American Airlines’ service from New York John F Kennedy (JFK) to Greece’s capital Athens (ATH); Spirit Airlines’ Saturday-only flight between New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Los Angeles (LAX); and Royal Air Maroc’s Barcelona (BCN) expansion.

All the data is supplied by OAG Schedules Analyser and is correct as of June 1, 2021.

https://infogram.com/rou-50-routes-starting-in-june-2021-0602-1h7k2303j5wzv2x?live

Photo credit: joepriesaviation.net