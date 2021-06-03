Airline in Focus: Sun Country Airlines

US carrier Sun Country has this week launched two new routes to Mexico, connecting Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) with Los Cabos (SJD) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR). The vacation destinations will each receive 2X-weekly flights.

The additions are two of three new services being launched by the airline this month. From June 19, Sun County will also begin flying from Minneapolis-St Paul (MSP) to Fairbanks (FAI), operating once a week using Boeing 737-800s.

During June 2021, the ULCC is scheduled to fly 363,642 seats across its network, up from 267,222 in May. The June figure compares with 419,300 seats during the same month two years ago.

Routes looks at the carrier’s current capacity levels, active fleet and biggest routes in operation.

Photo Credit: joepriesaviation.net