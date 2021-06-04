Alaska Airlines plans ramp up in Everett, Washington

Seattle (SEA)-based Alaska Airlines will operate 13 daily departures from Paine Field (PAE) in Everett, Washington by this fall and hopes to be at full pre-pandemic capacity of 18 daily departures from the airport by spring 2022.

The airport, located 30 miles north of Seattle, is home to a massive Boeing manufacturing plant and is where Boeing conducts flight testing for widebody aircraft.

On June 17, Alaska will resume flying to five destinations from PAE: Las Vegas (LAS); Orange County, California (SNA); Phoenix (PHX); San Diego (SAN); and San Francisco (SFO). On Sept. 8, Alaska will fly from PAE to seven destinations, adding 2X daily flights to both Boise, Idaho (BOI) and Spokane, Washington (GEG). From Sept. 8, It will also increase flights from PAE to both LAS and PHX from 1X daily to 2X daily.

On Oct. 7, Alaska will resume a seasonal route between PAE and Palm Springs, California (PSP). On Nov. 19, Alaska, a member of the oneworld alliance, will add seasonal service from PAE to Tucson, Arizona (TUS)—a completely new route for the airline.

“It has definitely been a difficult stretch, but our commitment to Paine Field never wavered,” Alaska VP-network and alliances Brett Catlin said in a statement. “Our [passengers] love the convenience of the airport. Next year, as we continue to offer additional flights, we'll be in a position to resume our full allotment of 18 departures every day to the places our [passengers] want to fly to the most."

All of Alaska's flying from PAE will be conducted by wholly owned regional affiliate Horizon Air using Embraer 175 aircraft.

Photo credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images