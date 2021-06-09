SIA to relaunch Manchester flights in July

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will restart the Singapore (SIN)-Manchester (MAN) route from July 17.

Initially, the route to the UK will be operated 3X-weekly with an Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

SIA noted it is MAN's "longest serving long-haul carrier, having operated continuously since 1986, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced 98% of its flights globally to be grounded last year."

In 2016, SIA also launched a SIN-MAN-Houston Intercontinental (IAH) routing, marking the first transatlantic service operated by the carrier. It hopes to return to IAH as soon as possible.

“Manchester and the northwest [England] region have been a key part of our route network for over 30 years, so while it was never our intention to have an enforced break in service as has happened due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we are delighted to be able to make our return," SIA GM-UK and Ireland Mohamed Rafi Mar said.

MAN managing director Karen Smart added: “We are pleased to hear Singapore Airlines will be resuming its [nonstop] service from Manchester next month. Singapore Airlines is one of our longest serving airlines and we know its routes have been extremely popular with passengers from across the north [of England] over the years, both in terms of leisure and business travel ... Together, we hope to be able to relaunch the popular Houston service as soon as possible once travel to and from the United States is opened up.”

