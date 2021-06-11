Alaska Airlines adds to winter schedule, citing passenger confidence 

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines will launch a number of new seasonal routes for the upcoming winter travel season.

From Nov. 19 to April 18, it will operate 5X-weekly flights between Austin, Texas (AUS) and Palm Springs, California (PSP). The fights will be operated by wholly owned regional affiliate Horizon Air using Embraer E175 aircraft.

From Dec. 16 to April 18, Alaska will operate San Francisco (SFO)-Cancun (CUN) flights on a weekly basis using Boeing 737 aircraft.

From Dec. 16 to April 18, the airline will fly the Portland, Oregon (PDX)-Tampa (TPA) route 4X-weekly using a 737. Also from Dec. 16 to April 18, Alaska will operate PDX-New Orleans (MSY) flights with a 737.

“Since March, our bookings for leisure travel have exceeded what they were before the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Alaska VP network and alliances Brett Catlin said. “For many of our [passengers], there's an increased confidence that comes after being vaccinated.”

Photo credit: Rob FInlayson