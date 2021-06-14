Lufthansa deploys widebodies to Mallorca, Eurowings Discover adds Zimbabwe

Germany’s Lufthansa is responding to a significant increase in demand for flights to the vacation destination of Palma de Mallorca (PMI) by flying widebody from both Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC).

The carrier said it has taken the “extraordinary measures” after a spike in bookings to the Spanish island between April and early June.

Spain reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists from June 7 and has recently launched a campaign entitled ‘You deserve Spain’ (Te mereces España), designed to lure back tourists from key markets such as Germany.

From Frankfurt, Lufthansa plans to deploy a Boeing 747-8 to PMI on July 17 and for an additional three Saturdays on July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7. The aircraft—the largest that the Star Alliance member is currently operating—will offer 364 seats instead of the 215 offered by the Airbus A321 which usually flies the route.

From Munich, Lufthansa will deploy an A350 aircraft on July 31. Departure from MUC is planned for 9.50 a.m. under flight number LH2658, arriving in PMI at 12 p.m. The return flight will take place the same day at 1:30 p.m. arriving in Munich at 3:35 p.m.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa’s new long-haul leisure airline Eurowings Discover plans to connect FRA with Victoria Falls Airport (VFA) in Zimbabwe from spring next year. The LCC will begin a 3X-weekly service in March 2022 on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday using A330s, operating via Windhoek (WHD) in Namibia.

Photo credit: Lufthansa