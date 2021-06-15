WestJet introduces Amsterdam route, resumes London Gatwick

Canada’s WestJet is expanding its international network to include Amsterdam, the largest city in the Netherlands, as well as resuming service to London Gatwick (LGW).

Flights between the airline’s Calgary (YYC) hub and Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) will begin on Aug. 5 using a 320-seat Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The route will initially operate twice a week, increasing to 3X-weekly from Sept. 9. The schedule is in place through Nov. 1.

WestJet CCO John Weatherill said the carrier was committed to “putting international investments in place” to support the recovery of Canada’s economy.

“With flights set to begin later this summer, we look forward to helping connect Canadians to their loved ones in Europe, while continuing to provide affordable options for those who want to visit or reconnect with friends and family across our great country,” he added.

The new service is timed to ensure that transatlantic flights departing from Calgary to Amsterdam are scheduled to support late-day departures and daytime arrivals.

Although WestJet is not part of an airline alliance, the carrier has a partnership in place with KLM, which will therefore be able to provide onward connections to destinations in Europe.

As well as adding Amsterdam to its route map, WestJet intends to return to London from July 5. Service to LGW from YYC will operate 2X-weekly, while a 3X-weekly route will be offered from Toronto (YYZ).

Canada still has strict border measures in place to control the spread of COVID-19, with most foreign nationals not permitted to enter the country. However, on June 9 the country took a first cautious step to easing border restrictions, saying it was prepared to relax quarantine rules for fully vaccinated citizens starting in early July.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson