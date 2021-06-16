Network Tracker: the global market (w/e June 13, 2021)
Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market.
The US continues to lead the way when it comes to capacity growth, with more than 1 million departure seats being added by airlines last week (w/c June 7, 2021). The increase means more than 18.6 million seats were available from and within the country—equivalent to 81.2% of the capacity offered during the same week two years ago.
A strong domestic market in the US is fuelling the market’s recovery although international capacity continues to lag behind. There were 17 million seats available on domestic routes last week—86.1% of the capacity offered in 2019—but the number of international departure seats is down by 47% compared with two years ago.
The week-on-week capacity growth in the US meant that North America was the best performing region worldwide last week, with growth of 5.8% compared with the previous seven days. The increase helped to offset declines in parts of Asia-Pacific where China’s market contracted by 4.7%, Vietnam’s dropped by 19.2% and Australia’s fell by 11.2%.
Photo credit: Getty Images / Laser1987