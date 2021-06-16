Network Tracker: the global market (w/e June 13, 2021)

The US continues to lead the way when it comes to capacity growth, with more than 1 million departure seats being added by airlines last week (w/c June 7, 2021). The increase means more than 18.6 million seats were available from and within the country—equivalent to 81.2% of the capacity offered during the same week two years ago.

A strong domestic market in the US is fuelling the market’s recovery although international capacity continues to lag behind. There were 17 million seats available on domestic routes last week—86.1% of the capacity offered in 2019—but the number of international departure seats is down by 47% compared with two years ago.

The week-on-week capacity growth in the US meant that North America was the best performing region worldwide last week, with growth of 5.8% compared with the previous seven days. The increase helped to offset declines in parts of Asia-Pacific where China’s market contracted by 4.7%, Vietnam’s dropped by 19.2% and Australia’s fell by 11.2%.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Laser1987