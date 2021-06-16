Flydubai to add Poland’s capital to its network 

Flydubai has continued its string of new route announcements, saying it will fly from Dubai International (DXB) to the Polish capital Warsaw (WAW) from Sept. 30.

“We have been flying to Krakow [KRK] in Poland since 2018 and, by adding Warsaw to our network, we are providing our passengers with more options for travel to and from Poland,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said in a statement. “We look forward to creating travel and trade flows with our daily service.”

The launch of flights to Poland’s capital is just the latest route announcement by the LCC. Flydubai recently announced planned services from DXB to Ljubljana (LJU) from Sept. 24 and Budapest (BUD) from Sept. 30.

Flydubai this month will serve 29 points in Europe, with flights to the Greek islands of Mykonos (JMK) and Santorini (JTR) beginning on June 18.

“We are pleased to see our network in Europe grow further with the start of operations to Warsaw,” senior VP-commercial operations and e-commerce Jeyhun Efendi said. “With daily flights to Warsaw, and more countries lifting restrictions on international travel, passengers will have the opportunity to explore more destinations on the flydubai network.”

Flydubai, an all-Boeing 737 operator, will fly to over 90 destinations this summer.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline will codeshare on the DXB-WAW flydubai route.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Siegfried Layda