EasyJet reacts to Stobart Air failure with 12 new domestic routes

EasyJet has added 12 new domestic routes to its network for following the collapse of Stobart Air.

The additional services include its first-ever route to Belfast City Airport (BHD) which will connect to London Gatwick (LGW), and a return to Leeds Bradford (LBA) and East Midlands (EMA).

EasyJet has become the latest airline to pick up regional UK routes previously served by Stobart Air-operated Aer Lingus Regional, after British Airways announced it would serve four routes from BHD with its CityFlyer brand.

It has also added more than 60,000 to existing routes from Belfast International (BFS) to Birmingham (BHX), Edinburgh (EDI), Glasgow (GLA) and Manchester (MAN).

EasyJet’s UK country manager Ali Gayward said: “We were sorry to see the news about Stobart Air and so are pleased to continue to provide key regional connectivity from Belfast International Airport to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford airports, as well as launching easyJet operations for the very first time from Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick.”

The full list of new domestic services is:

BHD to EMA, starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly

BHD to EMA, starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly BFS to LBA, starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly

BFS to LBA, starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly LGW to BHD, starting 9 July, operating 2X-weekly

LGW to BHD, starting 9 July, operating 2X-weekly Bristol (BRS) to Jersey (JER), starting 10 July, operating 3X-weekly

Bristol (BRS) to Jersey (JER), starting 10 July, operating 3X-weekly BRS to Aberdeen (ABZ), starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly

BRS to Aberdeen (ABZ), starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly MAN to ABZ, starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly

MAN to ABZ, starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly MAN to EDI, starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly

MAN to EDI, starting 9 July, operating 4X-weekly BHX to JER, starting 11 July, operating 2X-weekly

BHX to JER, starting 11 July, operating 2X-weekly BHX to Newquay (NQY), starting 10 July, operating 2X-weekly

BHX to Newquay (NQY), starting 10 July, operating 2X-weekly Liverpool (LPL) to Bournemouth (BOH), starting 10 July, operating 2X-weekly

Liverpool (LPL) to Bournemouth (BOH), starting 10 July, operating 2X-weekly Inverness (INV) to NQY, starting 11 July, operating 2X-weekly

Inverness (INV) to NQY, starting 11 July, operating 2X-weekly Newcastle (NCL) to JER, starting 10 July, operating 3X-weekly

Photo credit: John Keeble / Getty Images