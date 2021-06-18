EU COVID certificate boosts travel demand

A new European study indicates that 70% of respondents are planning to travel in the next six months—up from 56% in February.

By Wesley Charnock

Posted

Share this article

The incoming EU Digital COVID Certificate and vaccine rollouts have had a positive impact on Europeans’ willingness to travel, a new report has found.

A study from the European Travel Commission (ETC) indicates that 70% of respondents are planning to travel in the next six months, up from 56% in February.

Some 57% of those surveyed believe the EU Digital COVID Certificate will enable their next trip, with 57% also feeling “much more optimistic” because of vaccination rollouts.

More than half of the respondents (51%) plan to travel within Europe, with traditional leisure destinations in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain proving popular. However, 36% still favor domestic trips.

While air travel remains the most popular choice for travelers at 47%, positive sentiment has fallen by 11% from February. For 18% of respondents, air travel is the most worrying part of the journey when it comes to health and safety. Conversely the desire to travel by car has increased by 23% to 39%.

Photo credit: Patrick van Katwijk / BSR Agency / Getty Images

Share this article

Register your interest

TakeOff Cargo will unite cargo airlines, freight forwarders, integrators and airports to identify opportunities, generate new business and add additional frequencies into the market.

Register your interest

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Editor-in-chief, Routes

Wesley leads the Routes editorial team, responsible for Routes magazine and overseeing all digital news.