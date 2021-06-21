Alaska to add domestic services from Boise, Idaho 

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is growing its presence in Boise, Idaho (BOI), adding flights to Pullman, Washington (PUW) and Phoenix (PHX).

The year-round BOI-PUW route will launch Aug. 17 using a De Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprop, operating 5X-weekly. The BOI-PHX route will operate daily from Nov. 19 to April 18 using an Embraer E175. Both routes will be operated by wholly owned regional affiliate Horizon Air.

The announcement of the two additional routes from BOI follows the recent launch of Alaska daily flights from BOI to both Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Austin, Texas (AUS).

Alaska VP of network and alliances Brett Catline said there were “strong bookings” in advance of the ORD and AUS route launches from BOI. He added: “Our new year-round route bridging Boise and [PUW] will offer a crucial link to that area's two major universities and the seasonal nonstop to [PHX] is another terrific way to quickly escape to sunshine and warmth in the desert this winter.”

Alaska is the largest airline at BOI. Alaska and Horizon will operate up to 30 daily nonstop flights from BOI to 14 destinations this coming winter season.

“The Boise Airport is grateful that Alaska Airlines continues to improve connectivity,” BOI director Rebecca Hupp said. “With Idaho’s vast rural geography, regional flights are an important link in our transportation system. I'm confident the nonstop service to [PUW] matches the needs of our community.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries