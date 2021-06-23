Etihad to launch Abu Dhabi-Vienna route in July 

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will launch service to Vienna (VIE) this summer.

According to Etihad’s booking platform, it will operate an Abu Dhabi (AUH)-VIE-Milan Malpensa (MXP)-AUH routing starting July 18 using a Boeing 787-10 aircraft. However, passengers will not be able to deplane at MXP. Etihad already operates an AUH-MXP service.

“The new service has been conveniently timed to arrive early morning in Vienna to provide travelers between the UAE and Austria an ideal weekend getaway,” Etihad said in a statement. “Travelers visiting Vienna will enjoy centuries old culture and breathtaking scenery.”

VIE is served by both Emirates Airline from Dubai (DXB) and Qatar Airways from Doha (DOH).

Etihad noted that it recently launched a “verified to fly” program, enabling passengers to validate COVID-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport. “Travelers who use ‘verified to fly’ can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated ‘verified to fly’ desk for a quicker and smoother experience,” Etihad stated.

Photo credit: Sylvain Sonnet / Getty Images