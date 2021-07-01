IATA asks for meeting with Argentina over COVID-19 passenger caps

IATA has requested a meeting with the government of Argentina after the country lowered the cap on passengers arriving on international flights in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Only 600 passengers per day are now allowed to arrive in Argentina on international flights compared with a previous cap of 2,000.

“As its stands, airlines will not be able to implement the new government directive. At a minimum the government needs to advise how the 600 seats will be distributed between the airlines providing international passenger service to the country,” IATA regional VP of the Americas Peter Cerdá said.

“This needs to be done in a non-discriminatory and transparent manner and we have therefore requested an urgent meeting with those in charge.”

Cerda explained that by taking such unilateral decisions at such short notice, the government risks further isolating the country. He also noted that “mandating a further reduction of daily international arriving passengers by 70% will force airlines to strand thousands of passengers, mainly Argentinian citizens and residents, outside the country, through no fault of their own.”

Argentina has also banned all flights from numerous countries, including Brazil, Chile, India, Turkey, the UK and African countries, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP / Getty Images