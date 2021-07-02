Spirit to fly to eight destinations from Milwaukee by December 

Following the addition of Milwaukee (MKE) to its network in June, Spirit Airlines plans to start another five routes from the Wisconsin airport in November and December.

Spirit started daily flights from MKE to Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX) and Orlando (MCO) on June 24; the three routes are the first Spirit has flown from MKE.

From Nov. 17, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ULCC will add four routes from MKE, all to be operated daily, to: Fort Lauderdale (FLL); Fort Meyers, Florida (RSW); Tampa, Florida (TPA); and Phoenix (PHX).

From Dec. 23, Spirit will launch 3X-weekly flights between MKE and Cancun, Mexico (CUN).

Spirit operates an all-Airbus A320 family aircraft fleet.

“We can't wait to take more Milwaukee [passengers] to 'sun and sand' destinations and bring travelers from all over to enjoy Wisconsin’s great festivals, sports scene and fun outdoor activities,” Spirit VP of network planning John Kirby said.

Milwaukee County Airport director Brian Dranzik noted Spirit Airlines will fly to eight nonstop destinations from MKE by the end of this year, “which provides Milwaukee travelers even more connections to where they want to go."

Photo credit: Joe Pries