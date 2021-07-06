Air Nostrum increases Balearics connectivity

Spanish carrier Air Nostrum, which operates regional flights on behalf of Iberia, is increasing capacity to the Balearic Islands by 70% compared with pre-pandemic levels and launching several new international and domestic routes.

The airline intends to offer 125,264 seats during July and August, up from 73,606 during the same months in summer 2019.

Internationally, the carrier started flying between Ibiza (IBZ) and Geneva (GVA) in Switzerland on July 3, providing 2X-weekly flights. OAG Schedules Analyser data shows competition will be provided by easyJet and Swiss.

From July 23, service to Nice (NCE) in France from IBZ and Palma de Mallorca (PMI) will also resume, operating 5X-weekly and 4X-weekly respectively.

On the airline’s domestic network, from July 23 flights from IBZ to Alicante (ALC) will increase from 6X-weekly to 8X-weekly, and to Valencia (VLC) from 8X-weekly to 2X-daily. Service is also being resumed to Asturias (OVD), Lleida (ILD), Malaga (AGP), Valladolid (VLL) and Vigo (YJR), while a new route to Pamplona (PNA) will be launched.

From Menorca (MAH), Air Nostrum is restarting flights to OVD, ILD, PNA and YJR, and increasing frequencies to VLC from daily to 2X-daily on Mondays and Thursdays, and three frequencies on Sundays.

Finally, Mallorca sees the return of Almería (LEI), Badajoz (BJZ), Melilla (MLN), PNA and VLL from July 23, while service to VLC increases from 8X-weekly in July to 9X-weekly in August.

