Saudia resumes Malaga service

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has added the Spanish city of Malaga to its network for a resumed seasonal service.

The route will commence on July 16 and operate 4X-weekly from both Riyadh (RUH) and Jeddah (JED) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will utilize Saudia’s 787-9 Dreamliner equipment, configured with 24 seats in business class.

Saudia already operates a 4X-weekly year-round route to the Spanish capital Madrid (MAD), also from RUH and JED.

The flag-carrier previously operated services to Malaga in 2018 and 2019. In the current IATA summer season, Saudia also offers European services to Amsterdam (AMS), Athens (ATH), Frankfurt (FRA), Geneva (GVA), Istanbul (IST), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG), Rome (FCO) and Vienna (VIE).

Saudi LCC FLYNAS also offers a number of connections to Europe, including Salzburg (SZG) and Sarajevo (SJJ).

In 2019, 4.2 million passengers flew between Saudi Arabia and Spain, paying an average fare of $433, data from Sabre Market Intelligence shows.

Top 10 markets between Saudi Arabia and Europe (Summer 2021)

Dep Airport Name Arr Airport Name Dep Airport Code Arr Airport Code Carrier Name Seats (Total) Riyadh King Khalid Intl London Heathrow Apt RUH LHR Saudi Arabian Airlines 58491 Riyadh King Khalid Intl Istanbul Airport RUH IST Saudi Arabian Airlines 53560 Jeddah Istanbul Airport JED IST Saudi Arabian Airlines 53166 Jeddah Istanbul Airport JED IST Turkish Airlines 39384 Jeddah London Heathrow Apt JED LHR Saudi Arabian Airlines 39102 Riyadh King Khalid Intl Frankfurt International Apt RUH FRA Deutsche Lufthansa AG 34425 Riyadh King Khalid Intl Paris Charles de Gaulle Apt RUH CDG Saudi Arabian Airlines 28004 Riyadh King Khalid Intl Istanbul Airport RUH IST Turkish Airlines 24111 Dammam Amsterdam DMM AMS KLM-Royal Dutch Airlines 22312 Riyadh King Khalid Intl Amsterdam RUH AMS Saudi Arabian Airlines 21544

All data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson