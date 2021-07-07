Aeromexico restarts Nicaragua service from Mexico City

Aeromexico this month resumed service between Mexico City (MEX) and Managua, Nicaragua (MGA), a route it previously served for six years but cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route will be operated 3X-weekly using an Embraer E190 aircraft.

Nicaragua minister of tourism Shantanny Anasha Campbell Lewis said: “This restart of Aeromexico's commercial operations demonstrates the confidence in our country and contributes to the efforts that the government has been making in favor of the tourism recovery in Nicaragua.”

Aeromexico senior VP-global sales Giancarlo Mulinelli added: “At Aeromexico, we are pleased with the return of our flights to Nicaragua, a country rich in culture, tourism and architecture. We recognize the work that is done every day, hand in hand with all the tourism sector destination representatives, and thanks to that … Nicaragua joins the reactivation of our international flights, which we will continue to increase gradually to offer more and better options to our [passengers].”

Aeromexico noted that it now currently offers service to five destinations in Central America from MEX—more than 42,500 monthly seats. The airline will offer more than 2,700 monthly seats on flights operated to Managua.

