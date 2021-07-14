In numbers: ACI Asia-Pacific’s new members

With ACI Asia-Pacific welcoming three new members into its fold, we look at their route networks and key statistics.

By Wesley Charnock

Posted

ACI Asia-Pacific has added three members, bringing its total roster to 122 members operating 609 airports.

The new members are:

  • Waikato Regional Airport, operator of Hamilton Airport (HLX) in New Zealand
  • Addu International Airport, the operator for Gan International Airport (GAN) in the Maldives
  • Van Don International Airport (VDO), Philippines

Hamilton Airport

Total capacity: 260,492

Total destinations: 2

Total carriers: 1

Top routes:

Route

Operator

Seats (2021)

CHC-HLZ

Air New Zealand

109,594

HLZ-WLG

Air New Zealand

150,898

 Top carriers:

Carrier

Seats (2021)

Air New Zealand

260,492

Van Don International Airport

Total capacity: 115,269

Total destinations: 2

Total carriers: 5

Top routes:

Route

Operator

Seats (2021)

SGN-VDO

Vietjet

55,700

SGN-VDO

Bamboo Airways

32,244

SGN-VDO

Vietnam Airlines

26,187

SGN-VDO

FlexFlight ApS

840

ICN-VDO

Asiana Airlines

298

Top carriers:

Carrier

Seats (2021)

Vietjet

55,700

Bamboo Airways

32,244

Vietnam Airlines

26,187

FlexFlight ApS

840

Asiana Airlines

298

Gan International Airport

Total capacity: 16,002

Total destinations: 7

Total carriers: 3

Top routes:

Route

Operator

Seats (2021)

CMB-GAN

Srilankan Airlines

3,536

GAN-GKK

Maldivian

3,500

GAN-MLE

Maldivian

3,500

GAN-KDM

Maldivian

2,450

FVM-GAN

Maldivian

1,400

Top carriers:

Carrier

Seats (2021)

Maldivian

12,250

Srilankan Airlines

3,536

Bulgaria Air

216

 Photo credit: Hamilton Airport