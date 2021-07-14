In numbers: ACI Asia-Pacific’s new members
With ACI Asia-Pacific welcoming three new members into its fold, we look at their route networks and key statistics.
ACI Asia-Pacific has added three members, bringing its total roster to 122 members operating 609 airports.
The new members are:
- Waikato Regional Airport, operator of Hamilton Airport (HLX) in New Zealand
- Addu International Airport, the operator for Gan International Airport (GAN) in the Maldives
- Van Don International Airport (VDO), Philippines
Hamilton Airport
Total capacity: 260,492
Total destinations: 2
Total carriers: 1
Top routes:
|
Route
|
Operator
|
Seats (2021)
|
CHC-HLZ
|
Air New Zealand
|
109,594
|
HLZ-WLG
|
Air New Zealand
|
150,898
Top carriers:
|
Carrier
|
Seats (2021)
|
Air New Zealand
|
260,492
Van Don International Airport
Total capacity: 115,269
Total destinations: 2
Total carriers: 5
Top routes:
|
Route
|
Operator
|
Seats (2021)
|
SGN-VDO
|
Vietjet
|
55,700
|
SGN-VDO
|
Bamboo Airways
|
32,244
|
SGN-VDO
|
Vietnam Airlines
|
26,187
|
SGN-VDO
|
FlexFlight ApS
|
840
|
ICN-VDO
|
Asiana Airlines
|
298
Top carriers:
|
Carrier
|
Seats (2021)
|
Vietjet
|
55,700
|
Bamboo Airways
|
32,244
|
Vietnam Airlines
|
26,187
|
FlexFlight ApS
|
840
|
Asiana Airlines
|
298
Gan International Airport
Total capacity: 16,002
Total destinations: 7
Total carriers: 3
Top routes:
|
Route
|
Operator
|
Seats (2021)
|
CMB-GAN
|
Srilankan Airlines
|
3,536
|
GAN-GKK
|
Maldivian
|
3,500
|
GAN-MLE
|
Maldivian
|
3,500
|
GAN-KDM
|
Maldivian
|
2,450
|
FVM-GAN
|
Maldivian
|
1,400
Top carriers:
|
Carrier
|
Seats (2021)
|
Maldivian
|
12,250
|
Srilankan Airlines
|
3,536
|
Bulgaria Air
|
216
Photo credit: Hamilton Airport