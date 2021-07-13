Frontier Airlines adds New England destinations Portland, Providence

US ULCC Frontier Airlines this week is starting service from Philadelphia (PHL) to two New England destinations.

The Denver-based carrier will start a 4X-weekly PHL-Portland, Maine (PWM) route on July 13. It launched 3X-weekly PHL-Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) flights on July 12.

“We’re excited to launch service from Philadelphia to Portland and Providence,” Frontier senior VP of commercial Daniel Shurz said. “Frontier now offers 23 nonstop Philadelphia routes this summer and we are excited to add New England to the range of destinations we offer our customers in northeast Pennsylvania.”

PHL CEO Chellie Cameron added: “Our [passengers] are looking for vacation destinations with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities. Providence and Portland are perfect options.”

Frontier is an all-Airbus A320 family aircraft operator.

Photo credit: AaronP / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images