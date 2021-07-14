Western Europe’s top 10 international market pairs this summer
With European Union countries and the UK beginning to open their international borders, we take a look at the current top 10 largest markets.
Dusseldorf (DUS) to Palma de Mallorca (PMI) is currently the largest international market from Western Europe this summer season, with over 100,000 more two-way seats than its nearest rival.
Services between the German city and Balearic island currently offer 864,498 two-way seats, with five carriers competing.
Eurowings (451,542) offers more than half of the seat capacity, followed by Condor (232,173), Tuifly (127,197), Corendon Airlines (52,506) and Vueling (1,080).
The strength of the German outbound leisure market and popularity of sunshine destination Mallorca are confirmed with Frankfurt (FRA) to PMI offering the second-highest number of seats.
In total 12.9 million seats are available from PMI this summer, compared to 21 million in the same season of 2019 and 5.5 million in 2020.
Ryanair offers the most seats in the market across Western Europe at present with 45.5 million, followed by Turkish Airlines (24.7 million) and Lufthansa (20.2 million).
Ryanair’s largest markets connect London to the Irish capital Dublin (DUB), led by Stansted (STN) with 272,538 seats and Gatwick (LGW) with 225,288 seats.
Another connection between Germany and Mallorca—Cologne (CGN) to PMI—is Ryanair’s third-largest market this summer.
|
Market Pair (Airport)
|
Seats (Total)
|
DUS-PMI
|
864498
|
FRA-PMI
|
748740
|
DUB-LHR
|
678017
|
AMS-BCN
|
658622
|
ARN-CPH
|
658489
|
ATH-LCA
|
650171
|
CPH-OSL
|
646131
|
BCN-ORY
|
621014
|
ARN-OSL
|
610637
|
MAD-ORY
|
609878
All data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser
Photo credit: Jaime Reina / AFP / Getty Images