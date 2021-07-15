Airline in Focus: Jet2

Unlike its counterpart leisure specialists, Jet2 waited until late June to restart international flying to destinations on the UK’s "green list" after ceasing all operations at the start of the year.

Since the UK government announced that it would be allowing quarantine-free returns from amber list countries to England for fully vaccinated UK residents, Jet2 has now announced it will mobilize its fleet to more destinations.

The carrier, which had grown in consecutive years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, has a highly seasonal network peaking between June and September.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy called the UK government’s change an “extremely positive step forward for the travel industry.”

“This is the news that UK holidaymakers have been looking forward to, as it finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel. Instead of a handful of destinations to choose from, this news means our customers can plan and look forward to flights and holidays across 40 Green and Amber list destinations this summer.”

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth / Aviation Week