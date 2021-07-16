Eurowings Discover CEO sets out plans for Munich base

Lufthansa Group’s new leisure subsidiary Eurowings Discover will open a second base in Munich in time for the summer 2022 season.

Speaking on July 15 at the airline’s launch event hosted at its Frankfurt Airport (FRA) base, Eurowings Discover CEO Wolfgang Raebinger said: “For the operations in Munich we will base five Airbus A320 in Bavaria. We will also operate several long-haul flights from Munich.”

The wholly owned Lufthansa subsidiary received its AOC on June 16 and has been designated as the leisure carrier within the Lufthansa Group, particularly from the main German hubs at FRA and next year at Munich Airport (MUC).

Eurowings Discover will operate its first flight on July 24 from Frankfurt to Mombasa (MBA), Kenya, with onward service to Zanzibar (ZNZ), Tanzania.

“Where we can fly too? What is possible? This will always create new challenges for us. We want to react with flexibility. And we have to learn,” Raebinger said.

The CEO hopes that the strong brand of Eurowings will help to raise the new carrier’s profile in the market. Eurowings Discover plans to operate to six destinations this summer season and the number will rise to 16 for the winter 2020/21 period.

First flights to Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic will begin on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 will see the start of service to Windhoek (WDH), Namibia. New services to Las Vegas (LAS) and Mauritius (MRU) will follow on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively.

The Airbus A330 features a three-class cabin configuration, including 22 business class lie-flat bed seats, 17 seats in premium economy and 231 economy-class seats.

“Today we have two aircrafts in our AOC, and we will have five in August. The number rises to seven in November and then to 11 A330s by summer 2022,” Raebinger told Aviation Week Network.

Raebinger said the fleet will also include 10 A320s by summer 2022. The A320 fleet will be split equally between Munich and Frankfurt.

Starting in November, Eurowings Discover plans to begin short- and medium-haul leisure flights with the A320s from Frankfurt.

Photo credit: Kurt Hofmann