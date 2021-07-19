Jet2 resumes amber list network

Jet2 has resumed its network flying to destinations on the UK government’s amber list and now offers more than 40 destinations from the country.

The leisure carrier, which has 10 bases across the UK, resumed flying to green list countries in late June after ceasing all operations in January 2021 because of international restrictions.

As new UK government regulations come into force on July 19 allowing quarantine-free arrival from amber list countries for fully vaccinated travelers, Jet2 took a “big step up in operations” with more than 60 flights departing.

Read more: We take a closer look at Jet2’s scheduled network in our Airline in Focus feature

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said: “Feedback from customers and independent travel agents has been telling us for some time that there is enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers looking to get away this summer, so it is fantastic to see full aircraft.”

As a result of its resumptions, Jet2 now has more than 1.7 million departure seats in August scheduled from the UK, representing 80.7% of its pre-COVID capacity, according to OAG Schedules Analyser data.

In September Jet2 is currently scheduled to offer 1.83 million seats, or 93.8% of the same month in 2019.

More UK coverage Cyprus Airways plans year-round Heathrow route

Wizz Air delays Cardiff base

Heathrow is Tampa's largest unserved route

Recently resumed destinations include the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Portugal and Greece. Flights will resume to Croatia in the coming days.

July 19 has been dubbed “freedom day” in the UK as it marks what Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes will be an “irreversible” end to a wide range of social and business restrictions which have been in place throughout much of the pandemic.

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth / Aviation Week