Ryanair to launch new Edinburgh routes
The LCC is planning a robust schedule from the Scottish capital during both the summer and winter seasons.
Ryanair plans to launch a number of new routes from Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI) over the remainder of the year.
The airline’s summer schedule includes new flights from EDI to Naples, Italy (NAP); Knock, Ireland (NOC); and Zadar, Croatia (ZAD). All flights will be operated 2X-weekly.
Ryanair’s winter 2021 schedule includes flights from EDI to Turin, Italy (TRN) and Tallinn, Estonia (TLL). Both routes will operate 2X-weekly. Ryanair will continue to fly the EDI-NOC route 2X-weekly during its winter schedule.
“As Europe’s largest airline, we’re delighted to deliver recovery and growth to Scotland despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuinness said. “Following the successful vaccination programs, Scottish air traffic led by Ryanair is set to recover strongly in summer 2021.”
Ryanair will fly a total of 58 routes from the Scottish capital during the summer season, dropping to 45 routes for the winter season.
Photo credit: Ryanair