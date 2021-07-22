Spirit plans first international route from Atlantic City

Spirit Airlines plans to begin overseas services from Atlantic City (ACY) this fall with routes to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico and San Juan (SJU) in Puerto Rico.

The Florida-based carrier has also reaffirmed its commitment to launching the previously announced daily route between ACY and Miami (MIA) from Oct. 6. The expansion increases the ULCC’s network from the New Jersey airport to 10 destinations.

“We know people are ready to get out and travel, and non-stop flights to popular destinations make it easy to plan a quick getaway with plenty of sun and sand,” Spirit executive VP and CCO Matt Klein said.

Flights to CUN will start on Oct. 29, operating four times per week. The service to SJU starts on Oct. 31 and will be 3X-weekly. The latest schedules filed with OAG show that Spirit will become the sole operator of flights from Atlantic City to both Cancun and San Juan.

Spirit currently serves seven US domestic destinations from ACY, flying to Atlanta (ATL), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Myrtle Beach (MYR), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA) and West Palm Beach (PBI).

A total of 55,585 departure seats are on offer during July 2021—a rise of 27% on the same month two years ago.

Speaking at Routes Americas 2021 in late June, network planning VP John Kirby said Spirit is on track to match 2019 capacity levels this year as it gears up for an even bigger period of growth from 2022 onward.

“We only serve 52 destinations in the lower 48 [US states]—to put that in perspective, that's less than half of the next two largest ULCCs, even though we're larger than them,” he said. “We think that there’s a lot of opportunity to add a lot more dots to the map.”

Image credits: Spirit Airlines