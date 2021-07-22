Rex implements route closures as Australia fights COVID-19 wave

“Extensive” COVID-19 border closures and lockdowns within Australia have forced regional operator Rex to severely reduce its domestic network.

Rex did not list specific routes being cut, but said: “Domestic and regional routes on Rex’s network in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania will be either temporarily suspended or greatly reduced until the end of the state government-imposed border closures and/or lockdowns.”

Reports from Australia indicated that the carrier has temporarily grounded all six Boeing 737-800s in its fleet. The airline also operates 60 Saab 340 aircraft.

Rex deputy chairman Jon Sharp claimed Rex was doing better at refunding passengers for canceled flights than domestic rival Qantas.

“Rex’s COVID refund portal ensures that our passengers receive their money in the bank within 2-3 days of making an eligible refund request through our automated portal,” Sharp said. “This gives our passengers the complete peace of mind to make their flight bookings without worry of any snap lockdowns and subsequent loss of money.”

Photo credit: Getty Images / James D. Morgan