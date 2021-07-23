Aer Lingus, JetBlue seek to expand codeshare pact

Irish carrier Aer Lingus has applied to the US Transportation Department (DOT) to expand its existing codeshare partnership with JetBlue Airways.

The two airlines began codesharing in April 2013, enhancing an agreement that had linked the carriers’ networks at New York John F Kennedy (JFK) and Boston Logan (BOS) since 2008.

The initial pact saw Aer Lingus add its EI code to 29 JetBlue destinations in North America, including Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Philadelphia (PHL) and Tampa (TPA).

The latest request seeks authority to display JetBlue’s B6 code on flights operated by Aer Lingus Ltd from any point or points behind any member state in the European Union, via any points in the EU, and via intermediate points to any destination in the US and beyond.

Aer Lingus also wants to add the B6 code on flights it operates between any point or points in the US and any point or points in any member of the European Common Aviation Area.

“Aer Lingus Ltd further requests the authorization requested here be issued expeditiously to enable JetBlue to market the codeshare service for which authorization is requested here as soon as possible after receipt of all requested government authorizations,” a filing to the DOT said.

The application comes as JetBlue prepares to launch its maiden transatlantic flights. The New York-based airline is scheduled to begin service from JFK to London Heathrow (LHR) from Aug. 11.

A second route from the carrier’s New York home to London Gatwick (LGW) will start in September, with both services to London operating daily on-board Airbus A321LRs.

Photo credit: Aer Lingus / John Marotta