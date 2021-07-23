Qantas cuts domestic routes as Australia battles new COVID-19 wave

CEO Alan Joyce has laid out two recovery scenarios depending on how long the lockdowns continue.

By Adrian Schofield

Posted

Share this article

Qantas has dramatically slashed its domestic capacity in response to COVID-19 lockdowns imposed in various Australian states.

The states of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia have been struck by a new wave of COVID-19 infections, prompting travel restrictions affecting more than 14 million people. The new restrictions prompted Rex to close a number of routes.

The first state to be hit by the current outbreak was New South Wales. In a memo to employees, CEO Alan Joyce said this caused Qantas group domestic capacity to be cut to 60% of pre-pandemic levels earlier this month. Prior to this, the carrier’s capacity was at 90% of normal levels.

Subsequent restrictions in Victoria and South Australia have caused domestic capacity to fall further to below 40% of pre-COVID-19 levels, the memo said.

According to Joyce, Qantas is planning for two scenarios. If the current lockdowns end when scheduled, domestic capacity should rise to about 60% of pre-COVID-19 levels in August, and 80-90% in September/October.

However, if the lockdowns extend longer than expected, or if more states are affected, then “we’d be faced with continued levels of low flying,” Joyce said.

Photo credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images