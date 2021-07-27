Network Tracker: the global market (w/e July 25, 2021)

Overall global capacity rose by a further 3.6% last week (w/c July 19, 2021), crossing the 80 million seat barrier for the first time since March 2020, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows. In total there were 82.7 million seats available worldwide, equivalent to 69.5% of the number offered during the same week two years ago.

Asia-Pacific and Europe were the main growth regions, with capacity in Asia-Pacific rising by 5% and in Europe by 6.8% compared with the previous seven days. The increases meant there were more than 30 million weekly seats on offer across the Asia-Pacific region and more than 20 million across Europe.

The increase across Asia came despite a large reduction of capacity from and within Thailand as the number of COVID-19 cases there continues to soar. Airlines offered 192,175 departure seats from the country last week, down by 42% on the previous week. Further state closures in Australia also resulted in a 13% capacity drop to 808,388 seats.

