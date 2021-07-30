Avelo, Breeze add more new routes 

The US’s two newest airlines, Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways, continue to grow into new markets by announcing more routes.

Avelo will raise its network to 12 destinations this fall with new service from its Burbank, California (BUR) base to: Fort Collins-Loveland, Colorado (FNL); Monterey, California (MRY); Provo, Utah (PVU); and St. George, Utah (SGU).

Avelo touts the convenience of BUR versus other Los Angeles-area airports. “Since our launch, we’ve been on a mission to bring low fares, more choice and greater convenience in air travel to Angelenos,” Avelo chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “These new routes will provide our LA [passengers] with unmatched affordability and direct access to four beautiful unserved destinations across the western US.”

Avelo said Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 seats will serve the four new routes. All four routes will be operated 2X-weely. The PVU service will start Sept. 17, the MRY route will start Sept. 30, the FNL route will commence Oct. 6 and the SGU service will begin Oct. 7.

Avelo launched in the spring with 11 routes from BUR, but has since canceled or will cancel three routes: Bozeman, Montana (BZN); Grand Junction, Colorado (GJT); and Phoenix Mesa (AZA).

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Airport Authority announced that Breeze will launch three additional routes from Hartford Bradley (BDL) on July 30 to: Columbus, Ohio (CMH); Norfolk, Virginia (ORF) and Pittsburgh (PIT). All three routes will be operated 4X-weekly. The new routes follow recently launched Breeze service from BDL to Charleston, South Carolina (CHS).

“All four destinations are new destinations, offering affordable access and added convenience for our passenger base,” Connecticut Airport Authority CEO Kevin Dillion said.

Avelo currently operates a fleet of 11 Embraer E190/195 aircraft.

Photo credit: PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines