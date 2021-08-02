50 new routes starting in August 2021

Routes selects 50 new air services set to start around the world in August 2021, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

One of the more eye-catching routes set to start this month is JetBlue Airways’ long-awaited transatlantic service connecting New York and London.

The carrier’s inaugural route between the US and UK will launch on Aug. 11. However, as previously reported by Routes, the latest schedules show that New York John F Kennedy (JFK)-London Heathrow (LHR) frequencies will be reduced from 1X-daily to 4X-weekly from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30.

“We are planning schedule adjustments for this fall to match the current demand environment and once a path to the border reopening is clear, we expect demand to bounce back quickly just as it has in the rest of our network,” CEO Robin Hayes told investors on July 27.

Elsewhere, Indonesian LCC Super Air Jet began commercial operations on Aug. 1, launching six domestic routes from Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta (CGK).

Flights to Batam (BTH); Medan Kualanamu (KNO); Padang (PDG); Palembang (PLM); Pekanbaru (PKU); Pontianak (PNK) are all daily using Airbus A320s. CEO Ari Azhar previously said the startup would primarily target millennial travelers.

Other new routes starting in August include two services connecting destinations in Mexico and Colombia. Mexican ULCC Viva Aerobus will enter the Mexico City (MEX)-Bogota (BOG) market on Aug. 21, while Colombia’s Viva starts a Medellin (MDE)-MEX route on Aug. 3. Each carrier secured approvals to operate the routes in June.

Photo credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images