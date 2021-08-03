Delta Air Lines restarts Atlanta-Johannesburg route 

Delta Air Lines has resumed service between its Atlanta (ATL) base and Johannesburg (JNB), the longest flight in its network.

The route had been dropped for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delta will fly the route 3X-weekly with an Airbus A350-900neo.

“The reconnection of two major global hubs is critical to our return to business and marks another milestone in the reopening of South Africa to global leisure and business travelers in time for the late summer and fall travel season,” South African Tourism North America president Jerry Mpufane said.

South Africa’s COVID-19 protocols include passengers entering the country being required to show proof of a negative PCR test result 72 hours prior to arrival. The US currently is allowing only US citizens and permanent residents to travel from South Africa to the US.

Photo credit: Joe Pries