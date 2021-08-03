Canada’s Flair Airlines launches six routes from Abbotsford 

Startup Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines said it has launched service from Abbotsford, British Columbia (YXX) to six domestic destinations.

The six cities to which the Boeing 737 operator is serving daily from YXX are: Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), Montreal (YUL), Ottawa (YOW), Toronto (YYZ) and Winnipeg (YWG).

“Bringing our low fare travel options to Abbotsford is important for the community as we deliver more choices and competition for air travel,” Flair president and CEO Stephen Jones said. “Our low fares are a powerful tool in economic recovery, and we know that healthy competition in air travel is essential to keeping travel affordable for families.”

Flair serves 20 Canadian cities and is planning to launch transborder service to the US this fall, with Las Vegas its first US destination.

Photo credit: Flair Airlines