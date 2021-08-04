Air France to open six new routes this winter 

Air France is adding six routes, including four served from Paris airports, for its upcoming winter season.

From Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) the flag-carrier will serve Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain (TFS) from Nov. 1 2X-weekly and Rovaniemi, Finland ({{RVN}) with “up to two weekly flights” from Dec. 4 to March 5, 2022. Both routes will be operated by Airbus A319s configured to carry 143 passengers.

Across town from Paris-Orly (ORY) Air France will operate daily to both Berlin (BER) and Munich (MUC) from Oct. 31. Both routes, which are in addition to flights Air France already operates from CDG to BER and MUC, will be operated by A318 aircraft configured to seat 131 passengers.

Air France will also operate 2X-weekly flights from Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe (PTP), to Montreal (YUL) and New York (JFK) starting Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, respectively. Both routes will be operated with A320 aircraft configured to seat 168 passengers.

Air France added that routes started this summer from CDG—to Las Palmas, Canary Islands (LPA); Palma de Mallorca (PMI); Tangiers, Morocco (TNG); Faro, Portugal (FAO); Djerba, Tunisia (DJE); and Krakow (KRK)—will be continued for the upcoming winter season.

