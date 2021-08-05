WestJet to launch Calgary-Seattle route

WestJet is opening a new transborder route in November, offering its first nonstop flights to Seattle (SEA) from Calgary (YYC).

The route will be operated by WestJet Encore’s De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft, initially flying four times per week from Nov. 4. Frequencies will increase to 6X-weekly from Dec. 20, before rising to 1X-daily on March 28 and 2X-daily on May 19.

“As we continue to strengthen our presence from our home hub in Calgary, we will continue to make investments that support the restoration of our transborder network,” WestJet CCO John Weatherill said.

From Aug. 9, Canada will open its borders for non-essential travel to fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents after a near 17-month closure. It is hoped that the Canadian border will reopen to all fully vaccinated international travelers by Sept. 7.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we are a gateway for business and leisure travel to our region with the addition of another brand-new carrier to SEA Airport,” said Lance Lyttle, the MD of SEA. “The region’s resiliency during one of the most challenging times in our industry continues to attract additional choices for visitors, business and residents of the region.”

There are currently no nonstop flights operating between Calgary and Seattle, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows. Pre-pandemic, the market was served up to 3X-daily by both Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Air Canada also served the YYC-SEA route regularly until October 2018

WestJet is in the currently process of adding back US flights following the easing of travel restrictions. OAG data shows the airline operated just 19,600 two-way seats between Canadian airports and points in the US during July 2021, but the number is expected to rise to more than 75,000 during August.

During July and August 2019, WestJet offered 425,523 and 423,006 Canada-US two-way seats respectively.

Photo credit: WestJet