Route Analysis: Munich-Washington Dulles

Lufthansa has resumed flights from Munich (MUC) to Washington Dulles (IAD), complementing its existing service to the US city from Frankfurt (FRA). Flights between MUC and IAD will be offered three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays using Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The route has been suspended since March 2020.

“As Germany, along with most of Europe, has opened its borders to vaccinated US citizens, Lufthansa is meeting the pent-up demand of its loyal customers throughout the United States and connecting those residing near the nation’s capital to its growing network of international destinations,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

Flights depart MUC at 4.35 p.m., arriving in IAT at 7.40 p.m. The return service departs 10.20 p.m. and arrives back in the German city at 12.30 p.m. the following day.

Lufthansa joins fellow Star Alliance member United Airlines in offering nonstop flights between MUC and IAD. The US carrier currently operates the route 1X-daily using Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Speaking following the publication of its Q2 financial results, Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said he expects the US to reopen air travel for fully vaccinated international passengers by the end of September. But he added that high demand from US passengers for flights to Europe is already leading the recovery of the airline’s long-haul business.

Lufthansa is currently serving 17 points in the US, compared with 20 before the pandemic.

MUC-IAD

Carrier: Lufthansa Aircraft: Airbus A350-900 Frequency: 3X-weekly Resumption date: Aug. 2, 2021 Distance: 6,841 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 54,880 Annual growth: 19.1% Average base fare (2019): $749.03

Photo credit: Daniel Slim / AFP / Getty Images