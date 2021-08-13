Alaska Airlines beefs up Mexico offer from SFO

Three new routes from San Francisco International (SFO) to destinations in Mexico will be offered by Alaska Airlines during the northern winter season.

The warm weather leisure services to Loreto (LTO), Mazatlán (MZT) and Zihuatanejo (ZIH) will each begin on Dec. 18 through April 16, 2022. The routes will be operated once a week on Saturdays using Airbus A320s.

“The new nonstops unlock convenient options when planning a warm getaway,” the oneworld alliance member said in a statement. “The nonstops also make it easier to visit family and friends in the Bay Area and Mexico.”

The latest network additions mean Alaska will offer flights to six points in Mexico from SFO this winter as it already serves Cancun (CUN), Los Cabos (SJD) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR).

From San Jose (SJC)—located about 33 mi. (53 km) away from SFO—the airline also flies to Guadalajara (GDL), PVR and SJD.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Alaska will be the sole operator of routes to Loreto, Mazatlán and Zihuatanejo from the Bay area.

The latest schedules—filed before the announcement of the three new routes—show that Alaska plans to offer in excess of 1.15 million seats on routes to and from Mexico during the winter 2021/22 season, compared with 977,000 seats during winter 2019/20.

In total, the carrier will serve eight destinations in Mexico this winter, with about 39% of its capacity to the country deployed on flights to Los Cabos.

Photo credit: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images