Turkish Airlines' LCC Anadolujet eyes growth at Istanbul and Ankara airports

Turkish Airlines' LCC Anadolujet is seeking to increase its market share from Istanbul's second airport, Sabiha Gökçen (SAW), and expand its international network from Ankara Esenboga (ESB).

Anadolujet generates about 70% of its total revenue on Turkish domestic flights and 30% from international services. “However, the international routes are generating higher revenue [per route]," AnadoluJet CEO Samil Karakas told the Aviation Week Network in an exclusive interview.

“AnadoluJet is focused on our hub at Sabiha Gökcen. We see a very strong demand from Istanbul's second airport," Karakas said.

In addition to offering a strong domestic network from SAW, international transfers from Europe via SAW are increasing. “We see strong increase in transfer passengers from European destinations to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Erbil, Baku or Tehran," he said.

Anadolujet bases 40 Boeing 737NGs at SAW and 14 737NGs at ESB. “So far, while I can say that the business will further

develop in 2022, it's still too soon to say what that will mean in terms of our fleet size. But these 54 aircraft will be most likely not be enough for our future growth," Karakas said.

“Anadolujet's main goal is to increase its market share [at SAW] from currently 35%, as well to increase our international operations from Ankara," he said. Anadolujet's international routes from ESB have grown by 50% year-over-year in 2021.

As of June 2021, Anadolujet operated to a total of 79 destinations compared to a total of 59 destinations in June 2020.

In the first half of 2021, ESB-based capacity increased by 39% year-over-year while SAW-based capacity rose by 203% compared to first half of 2020. Total system capacity increased by 129% versus the first half of 2020. In the first half of 2021, the airline's load factor was 67.5%.

Anadolujet expects to transport 3.5 million passengers on international routes and 9.5 million within Turkey domestically this year, Karakas added.

