Ryanair to start 11 new routes from UK this winter

Ryanair will launch 11 new routes from UK airports for the upcoming winter season, bringing the total number of routes in its network to more than 400.

From Birmingham (BHX), the ULCC will start 4X-weekly flights to Bucharest (OTP), 1X-weekly service to Turin (TRN), 2X-weekly flights to Vilnius, Lithuania (VNO) and 2X-weekly service to Milan Bergamo (BGY). From Bournemouth (BOH) the airline will fly 2X-weekly to both Budapest (BUD) and Wroclaw, Poland (WRO).

Bristol (BRS) will get 4X-weekly flights to Barcelona (BCN) and 3X-weekly to Madrid (MAD). From Cardiff (CWL), Ryanair will operate 4X-weekly service to Dublin (DUB). From London Gatwick (LGW), the Irish carrier will fly 6X-weekly to Malaga, Spain (AGP). From London Luton (LTN), Ryanair will fly 1X-weekly to Grenoble, France (GNB).

“As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce 11 new winter routes from UK cities Bournemouth, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff and London for those who are looking to enjoy a sunny winter getaway or take in the sights on a city break to the likes of Barcelona, Budapest, Dublin or Milan,” Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuinness said.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson