Startup Avelo unveils first US east coast routes

US startup Avelo Airlines will launch four routes from its east coast base, Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN) in Connecticut, to cities in Florida in November.

California-based Avelo, which launched its inaugural flights earlier this year from Burbank (BUR), has previously announced HVN as its east coast base and committed $1.2 million towards the airport’s $100 million capital improvement program.

From Nov. 4, Avelo will launch 5X-weekly flights between HVN and Orlando (MCO). On Nov. 5 the carrier will start 5X-weekly service between HVN and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). From Nov. 8, the airline will launch 3X-weekly flights between HVN and Tampa (TPA), followed by a 2X-weekly service between HVN and Fort Meyers (RSW) on Nov. 11.

All flights between HVN and the Florida airports will be operated with Boeing 737-700 aircraft, which are joining its current fleet of 737-800s that operate the BUR routes.

Located about 60 mi. south of Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) and 80 mi. northeast of New York’s LaGuardia (LGA) and John F. Kennedy (JFK) airports, HVN aligns with Avelo’s strategy of serving smaller, secondary airports that offer an alternative to larger, established hubs.

Photo credit: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images