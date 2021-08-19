Ryanair to add four routes from Brussels South Charleroi

Ryanair continues to reveal new routes, adding four destinations for the upcoming winter season from Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL).

From Oct. 31, the Irish ULCC will fly 2X-weekly between the Belgian capital’s secondary airport and Lourdes, France (LDE).

This will be followed on Nov. 1 by the launch of 2X-weekly flights from CRL to Suceava, Romania (SCV); Poznan, Poland (POZ); and Tétouan, Morocco (TTU).

“This news from Ryanair brings the number of routes that will be launched this winter [from CRL] to 12,” CRL CEO Philippe Verdonck said. “These add to the other flights we already offer and will give travelers the opportunity to explore new cities from our airport.”

The CRL routes announcement comes in the same week Ryanair said it will launch 11 new routes from UK airports for the upcoming winter season.

Photo credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images