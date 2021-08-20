By the numbers: Iceland

Routes' latest infographic takes a closer look at Iceland's aviation market as it recovers from the double blow of losing WOW Air and then the pandemic.

By Wesley Charnock

Posted

Share this article

In 2019 Iceland’s air transport market suffered a major setback with the collapse of WOW Air, which had operated just over 30% of all capacity from the country in the previous year. 

The result was the first fall in traffic for years in a market that had more than trebled from 2 million seats in 2011 to 6.2 million in 2018.

Iceland’s proximity to the US and Europe had enabled the country and its carriers to carve out a niche as a transatlantic hub, along with its growing popularity as a tourist destination.

Some 42 airlines operated scheduled services from the country in total in 2018, with Icelandair operating the lions share at 40.9%.

Fast forward to August 2021 and the country is more heavily reliant on Icelandair, which now operates 61.6% of all capacity among the 23 operating carriers, with Wizz taking the distant second position at 7%. 

Although Iceland has seen some recovery in 2021 with ore airlines coming online, particularly since the milestone of re-allowing US visitors from March this year, the continuing US ban on EU travelers is likely to continue to stymie its growth.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Kesu01