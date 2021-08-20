Routes in brief: Wizz Air, Caribbean Airlines, SkyUp and more

Wizz Air is allocating a second aircraft to its Sarajevo (SJJ) base in Bosnia and Herzegovina, enabling the start of seven new routes. The new Airbus A320 will join the fleet in December 2021. At the same time service will be launched to Cologne (GDN), Frankfurt Hahn (HHN) and Hamburg (HAM) in Germany; Billund (BLL) in Denmark; Malmo (MMX) in Sweden; Venice Treviso (TSF) in Italy; and Oslo Torp (TRF) in Norway. Frequencies will also be increased on a further five routes. Additionally, Wizz has announced plans to launch two new routes from Tuzla (TZL), also in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Flights will start to Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Nuremberg (NUE) in December.

Caribbean Airlines has resumed commercial operations to Saint Lucia with a nonstop weekly service from Piarco International (POS), Trinidad. The arrival of BW432 at George F.L. Charles Airport (SLU), marked the airline’s first voyage to the destination since the pandemic began. In 2019, the Caribbean was recognized as Saint Lucia’s second largest market for stay-over arrivals. The 83,466 Caribbean arrivals recorded in 2019 was 7.2% more than in 2018. Trinidad accounted for 18,971 visitors, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%.

Ukraine’s SkyUp is adding flights to Salzburg (SZG) in Austria. The first flight from Kyiv Boryspil (KBP) is scheduled for Dec. 26 and will initially operate once a week on Sundays. A second weekly frequency is planned from Jan. 15, 2022. The LCC said the new route would target leisure travelers visiting Salzburg’s Christmas and New Year markets, as well as attracting traffic for the nearby ski resorts of Bad Gastein, Bad Hofgastein, Kaprun, Saalbach and Zell am See.

Aurora Airlines is launching a number of new routes in Russia’s Far East, designed to help improve air connectivity in the region. Among the flights the Aeroflot subsidiary intends to start are a 2X-weekly Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (UUS)-Komsomolsk-on-Amur (KXK) service using Q400s; a 3X-weekly Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (PKC)-Anadyr (DYR) route; and a 2X-weekly KXK-Ignatievo-Blagoveshchensk (BQS) flight.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are this fall resuming flights to New York City area from Memphis International (MEM). American will restart its daily service between MEM and La Guardia Airport (LGA) on Sept. 8, while Delta will reinstate daily LGA service five days later. United’s 2X-daily route to Newark (EWR) resumes on Oct. 5. “These New York routes are crucial to many of our passengers, especially business travelers,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. In July 2021, the Transportation Security Administration at MEM screened a total of 212,509 passengers and employees, making it the busiest month since December 2019.

City of Derry Airport (LDY) in Northern Ireland has confirmed new flights to Faro (FAO) in Portugal and Palma de Mallorca (PMI) in Spain during the summer 2022 season. Service is effective June 29, 2022 and Aug. 31 respectively. Tour operator Travel Solutions plans to operate a weekly service to each destination.

Photo credit: Wizz Air