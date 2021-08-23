SAS plans to operate robust network this fall

Scandinavia’s SAS said demand is increasing and it plans to operate 160 routes connecting 90 destinations this fall.

SAS will be serving all domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden to which it operated before the COVID-19 pandemic by next month. The Stockholm Arlanda (ARN)-Sundsvall (SDL) route in Sweden, set to restart in September, will be the final domestic route in in the countries to be reopened by SAS.

Internationally, SAS said this fall it will resume European flights to Amsterdam (AMS), Dublin (DUB), Florence (FLR), Krakow (KRK) and Prague (PRG).

“SAS will be flying more [nonstop] routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards and will also be present in Asia on routes from Copenhagen [CPH] to Tokyo [NRT] and Shanghai [PVG],” SAS said in a statement.

