EgyptAir plans Bangladesh connection

EgyptAir is set to open a new service connecting the capital cities of Egypt and Bangladesh as part of efforts to boost tourism between the two countries.

The move comes after the airline signed a memorandum of understanding (pictured) with ALO Dhaka Aviation, the general sales agent for the Star Alliance member in Bangladesh.

From Nov. 1, EygptAir plans to offer flights between Cairo (CAI) and Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International (DAC). Service will be once a week using a 280-seat Airbus 330-300 aircraft with six tons of cargo capacity.

“Although EgyptAir is operating now at 65% of its capacity, it agreed to start Cairo-Dhaka-Cairo direct flights to boost its vital tourism sector,” a statement released by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry added the new route would provide increased connectivity for the transportation of Bangladeshi passengers and cargo because of the onward travel options CAI offers, meaning it can be an alternative to hubs Dubai (DXB) and Istanbul (IST).

EgyptAir will become the sole operator of nonstop scheduled flights between Egypt and Bangladesh once the route launches, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows.

Sabre Market Intelligence figures reveal O&D traffic between the two countries totaled 17,320 two-way passengers in 2019, with Cairo-Dhaka accounting for 75% of the traffic on a city pair basis.

In the absence of direct service, about 35% of passengers flew one-stop to CAI via Dubai (DXB). Sharjah (SHJ) was the second-largest one-stop market in 2019, followed by Jeddah (JED).

EgyptAir plans to operate CAI-DAC on Thursdays, departing Egypt’s capital at 1.30 p.m. and arriving in Dhaka at 1.05 a.m. local time the following day. The return flight departs DAC on Friday morning at 2.35 a.m. and returns to CAI at 6.40 a.m.

Photo credit: Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs