Canada’s WestJet to open Calgary-Orange County route

WestJet, Canada's second largest airline, will fly between its Calgary (YYC) base and Orange County (SNA) from Nov. 4.

The service to California will be operated 2X-weekly, expanding to 3X-weekly from Dec. 7. It will mark the first time WestJet has flown nonstop between YYC and SNA.

In addition, WestJet will extend its summer service between YYC and San Francisco (SFO) to year-round on Oct. 31. It will operate the route 2X-weekly.

"We are excited to increase connectivity between [California] and Alberta, another step toward strengthening our presence as western Canada’s largest air carrier while restoring our transborder network,” WestJet COO John Weatherill said. "Whether visiting the many world-renowned theme parks in Orange County, escaping the cold winter to explore San Francisco’s coastline or jet setting to marvel at the Canadian Rockies, these routes will provide more affordable and convenient travel options for business and leisure travel.”

WestJet noted that passengers flying to SNA and SFO from YYC will have access to Delta Air Lines’ US network via a codeshare agreement.

Earlier this month WestJet announced service between YYC and Seattle (SEA).

Photo credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images