Wizz Air continues London Luton expansion with Plovdiv route

Wizz Air plans to launch flights from London Luton (LTN) to Plovdiv, Bulgaria (PDV) from Nov. 3.

The route will be operated 3X-weekly with an Airbus A320 family aircraft. The Bulgarian cultural hub is a new destination in the ULCC’s network.

In a statement Wizz said Bulgaria’s second-largest city is characterized by an eclectic mix of ancient history, unique architecture and a contemporary art scene.

“Plovdiv is a vibrant destination offering visitors everything from cultural festivals and weekly markets to trendy restaurants and contemporary galleries,” Wizz Air managing director-UK Marion Geoffroy said.

The ULCC noted that it has started 35 new routes in the UK over the past year. When the new route to PDV starts, Wizz will fly to more than 80 routes from LTN, its UK base.

